PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 55,056 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,056 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lockheed Martin worth $267,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $652.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $656.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

