Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,095,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.81% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $230,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 380,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

