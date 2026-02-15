Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $40.50 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,495,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,171.56.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,140.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5,229.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,071.60 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

