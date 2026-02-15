Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$115.16 million during the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Here are the key takeaways from Alithya Group’s conference call:

Bookings were over CAD 130.9 million in Q3 with a book-to-bill of 1.14, driven by renewals and new AI- and cloud-focused engagements, supporting a healthy pipeline.

in Q3 with a book-to-bill of 1.14, driven by renewals and new AI- and cloud-focused engagements, supporting a healthy pipeline. The company reported positive net earnings (CAD 0.7M), operating cash flow of CAD 25.5 million , trailing?12?month Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 52.6 million , and reduced leverage to 1.9x, reflecting progress on deleveraging and financial discipline.

, trailing?12?month Adjusted EBITDA of , and reduced leverage to 1.9x, reflecting progress on deleveraging and financial discipline. U.S. revenue grew 12.7% to CAD 55 million (now 48% of total revenue), with the eVerge integration proceeding well and notable wins including a US$9 million Oracle Cloud engagement at University Hospital Newark.

to CAD 55 million (now 48% of total revenue), with the eVerge integration proceeding well and notable wins including a US$9 million Oracle Cloud engagement at University Hospital Newark. Canada revenues declined 12.5% to CAD 54 million as public?sector contracts matured and the company shifts away from lower?margin work toward higher?value services, creating near?term revenue headwinds despite improved gross margins.

to CAD 54 million as public?sector contracts matured and the company shifts away from lower?margin work toward higher?value services, creating near?term revenue headwinds despite improved gross margins. Alithya signed a deal to spin off Datum’s AI?based IP into a new venture (Alithya to retain just under 25% equity) and will repurchase ~2.5M Class A shares from a shareholder to fund that entity; the company will not receive cash proceeds from the transaction.

Alithya Group Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of ALYA opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.85 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

