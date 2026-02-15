3,827 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.5%

GLW stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.