3,827 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Corning Stock Up 1.5%
GLW stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.
- Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications strength: Corning generated roughly $6.3B in revenue from Optical Communications in 2025, up ~35% year?over?year — a core driver of revenue and margin upside. GLW Rides on Solid Traction in Optical Communication
- Positive Sentiment: Major commercial win with Meta: Disclosure of a multi?billion dollar (reported ~ $6B) Meta AI fiber contract and stronger 2025 results are the headline catalysts lifting demand expectations for Corning’s fiber business. Corning Is Up After Strong 2025 Results And $6 Billion Meta AI Fiber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum and analyst support: Market commentators and fund flows into AI?infrastructure names have amplified GLW’s rally; several analysts have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views. AI Deals Drives Corning (GLW) Shares Up 50% In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend affirmed: Corning declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), which supports cash-return expectations as AI/telecom revenues ramp. Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and consensus: Analyst coverage is constructive (consensus = Moderate Buy), but GLW’s PE and forward multiples now price significant growth — important when sizing positions. GLW Profile & Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged: Multiple Form 4 filings show sizable sales by senior executives (COO Avery Nelson III, EVP Lewis Steverson, VP John Zhang). Those transactions have triggered short?term selling headlines. Nelson Form 4 Steverson Form 4 Zhang Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking: Financial press pointed to insider sales as a reason for intraday weakness following the rally, even as fundamentals remain strong. Corning Trading Down After Insider Selling
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
