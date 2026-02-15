Hubbell Inc $HUBB is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 3.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $147,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $230,691,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,286,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,164,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 485,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,876 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $523.64 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,088 shares of company stock valued at $16,045,173. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.