TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $49.36 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $49,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,998. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.3%

ADUS opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

