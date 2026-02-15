TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in OneStream, Inc. $OS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,203 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneStream were worth $46,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in OneStream during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneStream by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in OneStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.
OneStream Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.51 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OneStream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,416,408.43. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 176,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
OneStream Company Profile
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
