TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 15,475 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DoorDash worth $95,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.98.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More.

Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More.

Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More.

Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More.

Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More.

Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More.

Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More.

Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds. Read More.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

