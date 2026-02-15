Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,246 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 27,618 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,984 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

