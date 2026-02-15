Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Decreases By 19.0%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,289 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 58,391 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.05. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, Inc (NYSE American: AIRI) is a precision engineering company headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York. The firm specializes in the design, development and manufacture of air and gas handling solutions for high-performance applications. Its core offerings include turbomachinery components such as blowers, fans, compressors and turbines, as well as heat exchangers and related assemblies. Air Industries Group serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a trusted supplier to a range of industries, with a particular focus on defense and aerospace.

The company’s product portfolio addresses the demanding requirements of military and commercial aerospace platforms, providing mission-critical airflow and thermal management systems.

