K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,675 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 31,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.4 days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBRLF opened at $25.09 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Services Limited is a North American textile services provider specializing in the rental, cleaning, and management of linens and related products for healthcare, hospitality, and industrial clients. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company has grown to become a leading commercial linen services provider in Canada. It trades on the OTC market under the ticker KBRLF.

The company offers a full range of textile solutions, including linen rental, infection-prevention laundering, inventory control programs, and turnkey linen management services.

