Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $98.01. 20,459,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 13,767,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 3.90.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

