JFrog Ltd. $FROG is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,287 shares during the period. JFrog makes up 2.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $137,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Down 3.0%

FROG opened at $51.68 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,741,893 shares in the company, valued at $246,199,084.56. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,909,860. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

