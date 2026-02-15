Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.4970, with a volume of 170368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Key Headlines Impacting Digi International

Here are the key news stories impacting Digi International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results & guidance — Digi beat consensus on both revenue ($122.46M vs. ~$115.9M) and EPS (reported $0.56), and set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.590, supporting the growth story. MarketBeat: DGII earnings & guidance

Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation — Multiple funds (e.g., Geneva Capital, NY State Teachers) have increased stakes recently, suggesting durable demand from long?term holders. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings summary

Positive Sentiment: Market narrative — coverage highlighting Digi's IoT/edge networking innovation supports thematic investor interest in the company's market positioning. KalkineMedia: Drives innovation

Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is reported as effectively zero in recent snapshots, so there's little immediate short?selling pressure or short?covering dynamics expected.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — several price?target raises and buy ratings coexist with some cautious shops; the consensus remains near a "Hold" with an average target around ~$49.80. MarketBeat: analyst coverage

Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade — Zacks moved DGII from "hold" to "strong sell," which can trigger near?term selling by followers of that research. Zacks downgrade

Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several officers and a director sold shares this week (VP/CIO James Freeland, VP David H. Sampsell, Director Satbir Khanuja), representing meaningful reductions in individual positions; aggregated insider liquidity can weigh on short?term sentiment even if routine for personal diversification. Freeland SEC filing Sampsell SEC filing Khanuja SEC filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Digi International Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,708. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Freeland sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $62,113.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,204.08. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,937. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Digi International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

