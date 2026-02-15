Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,649 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 21,845 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

MSSM opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $728.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52. Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

About Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (MSSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid- and small-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio. MSSM was launched on Nov 18, 1991 and is issued by Morgan Stanley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.