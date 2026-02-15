Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,323 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 212.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cadre worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 91.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 578,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cadre by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadre by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDRE shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,257,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $49,024,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,294. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.