Head to Head Survey: Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Plains Bancshares and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 3 9 2 2.93

UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.11% 4.59% 0.76% UMB Financial 16.90% 12.14% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and UMB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $19.99 million 3.72 $3.65 million $1.03 17.18 UMB Financial $4.14 billion 2.36 $702.40 million $9.13 14.10

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Central Plains Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

