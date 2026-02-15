ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 799,770 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 997,409 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,852,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,852,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 260,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 125,196 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 201.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

