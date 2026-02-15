Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Update

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,286 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 69,056 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 316,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $301,029,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,706,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,489,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,970,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.25 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

