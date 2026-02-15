Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,622,218 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,028,580 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,072,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,072,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hafnia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hafnia

Hafnia Trading Up 2.5%

HAFN stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.84 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHR Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hafnia by 24.0% in the third quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 17,186,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,742,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,870,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 571,909 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hafnia by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 827,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 794,334 shares in the last quarter.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.