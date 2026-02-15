Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.50 and last traded at GBX 23. 23,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 9,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.

Malvern International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Malvern International

(Get Free Report)

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.