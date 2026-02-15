State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 23,579 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $170,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Revenue Beats Forecasts as Customers Continue to Spend

Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Carrier Global’s Quiet Dividend Strategy Deserves Attention

Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and valuation pressure — after the earnings beat and a multi?month run near all?time highs, investors appear to be taking profits and reacting to any mixed signals from analysts; MA’s valuation metrics and distance from moving averages make it vulnerable to short?term pullbacks even on good news. (No external link)

Mastercard stock opened at $518.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $465.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

