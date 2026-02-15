QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $140.70 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.