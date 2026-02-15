CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €102.20 and last traded at €101.60. Approximately 4,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.40.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.27. The firm has a market cap of $705.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts. The company also provides online printing services under the SAXOPRINT, viaprinto, and LASERLINE brands; and markets photo products under the CEWE, WhiteWall, Cheerz, and DeinDesign brands, as well as business stationery products and printed advertising media services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.