Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 708,980 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 882,687 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,938,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Base Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 21,473,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 812,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,790,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 645,782 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 472,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

