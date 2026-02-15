Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.8889.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price objective on Copa and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Copa by 1,361,326.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 258,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,813,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 550,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 143,497 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Copa by 153.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 547,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,068,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. Copa has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

