Jeffrey Zerillo Sells 1,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Zerillo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 281 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $16,860.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.