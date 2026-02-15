Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 13,577 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 13,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,673.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,950,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,709.50. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 319 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.60.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.15 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in DLH by 9.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Research lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined plans to reduce debt and improve margins, citing greater clarity in the federal budget as a tailwind for contract stability and margin recovery. This could help ease leverage concerns and support profitability if execution proceeds as described. DLH outlines plans for debt reduction and margin improvement amid federal budget clarity

Short-interest reports flagged a “significant increase” but the published figures show 0 shares (and NaN changes), indicating a data or reporting anomaly. Because the data are inconsistent, there’s no clear short-squeeze signal or fresh bearish pressure from short sellers at this time. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial issued a series of estimate reductions: they lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts significantly (FY2026 to -$0.46 from -$0.35; FY2027 to -$0.28 from -$0.03) and cut Q2/Q3 2026 estimates while slightly raising Q4 2026. The net effect is a materially weaker earnings outlook, which is pressuring the stock. DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) MarketBeat

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

