Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 875,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 77,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,705,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,376,000 after purchasing an additional 248,071 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.
