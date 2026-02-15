Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,590,000 after buying an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,512 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,366,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,588,000 after acquiring an additional 433,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,285,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,746,000 after acquiring an additional 469,957 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $247.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

