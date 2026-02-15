Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.47%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion.

Kirin Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of KNBWY opened at $17.78 on Friday. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

