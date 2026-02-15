NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.7% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

