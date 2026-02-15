Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.3% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $411.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

