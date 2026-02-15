Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,379 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
SIMO stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $144.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.