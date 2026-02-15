TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. $WK

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,917 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 287.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 52.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Workiva by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on Workiva in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Workiva Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE WK opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.