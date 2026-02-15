TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $63.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,870 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 60.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynatrace to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.
NYSE DT opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $62.66.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat-and-raise: Dynatrace reported revenue and EPS above estimates, raised full?year revenue guidance, posted ARR growth (~20% to $1.97B), strong net retention (111%) and unveiled Dynatrace Intelligence; management also authorized a $1B buyback — all positive for cash returns, EPS accretion and confidence in recurring revenue. Dynatrace’s Earnings Win Makes One Thing Clear: This Software Is Essential
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy after the solid Q3 report, reinforcing buy-side support following the beat-and-raise. DA Davidson reaffirms buy on Dynatrace (DT) after solid Q3
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor flags strengthening security-sales momentum after recent M&A (DevCycle etc.), indicating cross-sell/upsell tailwinds that can expand monetization beyond core observability. Cantor Notes Strengthening Security Sales Post-M&A Activity For Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim and KeyCorp continue to show bullish conviction (reiterated buy/positive outlooks), supporting demand from institutional investors despite mixed market sentiment. Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary and analysis (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat) highlight product expansion (agentic AI operations, feature management) as potential catalysts for accelerating growth and deeper enterprise integration. Dynatrace: Growth Should Start To Accelerate
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates slightly (FY26: $0.87 from $0.89; FY27: $0.97 from $0.99) but retained a Sector Outperform rating and a $47 target — a modest statistical tweak rather than a broad loss of conviction. Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/comparison pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing Genpact vs. Dynatrace) provide context for investors debating relative value in the IT services/observability space — useful but not company-specific catalysts. G vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Several banks lowered price targets (Morgan Stanley to $43, Wells Fargo to $50, BTIG to $53), reflecting sectorwide multiple compression and giving some downside pressure to the shares despite operational strength. Morgan Stanley Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $43.00 Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00 BTIG Research Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $53.00
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,843 shares of company stock worth $448,124 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.
The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.
