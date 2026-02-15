TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $50.64 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

