Shell Asset Management Co. Has $14.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

