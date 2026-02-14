Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $626.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average of $615.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

