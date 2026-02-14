iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI is International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IEI opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.72 and a 12 month high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

