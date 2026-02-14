Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 4,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $798,915.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,094.93. This represents a 32.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,150.80. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,452. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.65. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Articles

