Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.62 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $391.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

