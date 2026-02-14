Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 103,765 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 222.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 609,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $34.42 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

