Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,344 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore increased their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.