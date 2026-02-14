Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.