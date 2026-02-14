Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,728 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

