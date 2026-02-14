TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 422,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 390,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,919,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 345,059 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,017,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 320,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 270,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,687.12. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

