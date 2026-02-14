ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total value of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total value of $417,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,552,727.50. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, November 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $343.31 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.