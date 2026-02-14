ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 28.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Carvana
Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buy signal: a “power inflow” trading signal helped spark short-term buying and a small intraday bounce. Carvana Shares Rise 4% Following Key Trading Signal
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: several firms still rate CVNA a buy and some have high price targets, which provides a floor for buyers despite current volatility. Carvana analyst coverage summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings focus: Carvana is due to report soon; Wall Street estimates and key metric previews mean the upcoming print/guidance — not new by itself — will likely determine the next directional move. Unveiling Carvana Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: several pieces weigh whether recent declines make CVNA attractive or still risky — useful for longer?term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Is Carvana Now Attractive After Recent Share Price Declines?
- Negative Sentiment: $1B accounting questions: reports alleging roughly $1 billion in accounting irregularities surfaced and are now a primary driver of selling and heightened scrutiny. $1 Billion Accounting Questions Cloud Carvana’s 44% Sales Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law?firm investigations: Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire and others have opened probes into Carvana, which raises litigation and disclosure risk that typically pressures shares. Pomerantz investigation alert Bragar Eagel & Squire investigation alert
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and retail sentiment shift: recent insider sales and a turn toward bearishness on social platforms have amplified selling pressure amid the news cycle. SEC Form 4 – insider sale by Thomas Taira
- Negative Sentiment: Short?seller/research scrutiny: commentators warn that past related?party and accounting questions keep downside risk elevated if earnings or disclosures disappoint. Carvana Can’t Stop Falling
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, November 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $343.31 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $486.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.57.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.
Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.
