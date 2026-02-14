Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Purchases $20,645.10 in Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Darwin Lewis bought 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $20,645.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 135,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,351.76. This trade represents a 3.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darwin Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Darwin Lewis purchased 805 shares of Lifevantage stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,264.70.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.33. Lifevantage Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lifevantage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 63.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,064,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 798,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Lifevantage by 12,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lifevantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LFVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

